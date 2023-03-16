Man convicted of killing Marysville woman during high-speed chase

He was wanted for high-speed chases in San Francisco, Solano and Placer counties prior to the deadly chase in Yuba County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A San Francisco man was convicted Tuesday in the 2021 death of a Marysville woman after he crashed into her pickup truck during a high-speed chase.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Dominik Cash guilty of murdering Dawn Ritter, as well as reckless evasion, felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

The charges were the result of a high-speed chase on Jan. 16, 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office, a CHP officer tried to stop Cash on Highway 70 south of Oroville for speeding. Instead, Cash drove off reaching a speed of more than 135 mph.

He drove recklessly during the chase, almost causing a head-on collision, and more CHP officers joined the chase to intercept him before he entered Marysville.

Officers successfully deployed a spike strip to stop Cash, but he kept driving into Marysville where he ran a red light and crashed into the pickup truck Ritter was driving.

The district attorney’s office says the force of the crash killed Ritter instantly, and Cash got out of his vehicle and started to run away.

CHP officers on a helicopter saw him jumping fences and running through yards before he was detained at the top of an apartment building.

Cash is being held without bail pending his sentencing, where he faces 21 years to life.