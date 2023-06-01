Man convicted of deadly Del Paso Heights drive-by shooting

Matthew Keen was standing on the front porch of his home when Devonte White shot at him eight times. Three of the shots hit Keen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man accused of a deadly drive-by shooting in Jan. 2022 has been convicted.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Devonte White of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges are related to a Jan. 2022 shooting in Del Paso Heights where Matthew Keen was standing on the front porch of his home when he was shot at eight times and hit three times.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows White passing the victim, making a U-turn and then shooting Keen at point-blank range. A stolen gun was later found in White’s apartment and the gun was matched to shell casings at the scene.

White now faces a maximum sentenced of life in prison without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.