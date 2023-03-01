Man convicted of killing 9-year-old Makaylah Brent

Investigators say Laise Hands was trying to kill a rival gang member when he fired 9 shots into Mama Marks Park, killing Makaylah and injuring 3 others.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of killing a 9-year-old girl.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Laise Hands in the Oct. 2020 killing of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent.

Hands was convicted of murder, attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Brent was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while playing at Mama Marks Park in North Sacramento.

Investigators say Hands got out of the car and fired his gun nine times at the park to kill a rival gang member. Instead, he shot Brent, who died instantly.

Three other people were injured in the shooting, including a 7-year-old.

Hands is facing 144 years to life in person. His sentencing will take place May 5.