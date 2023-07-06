Man convicted of killing Roseville teen after fentanyl overdose death

According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, it's the first fentanyl murder conviction in California.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 21-year-old man is the first person in the state of California to be convicted of murder in a fentanyl death, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

The conviction is connected to a June 2022 case in Roseville that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

The district attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges.

A criminal complaint against him says he possessed and transported fentanyl pressed into pills that looked like Percocets. It also says he met with the girl for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior, gave her a controlled substance and ultimately caused her death.

The district attorney’s office says it’s the first conviction of its kind in California.

“Our community, like so many others, has been tragically affected by this fentanyl crisis. We are committed to combating this crisis on all fronts — continued education and outreach efforts, extensive prevention campaigns, and in those deserving cases, aggressive prosecution of dealers who knowingly sell deadly fentanyl with no regard for the lives of others,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Cabacungan is set to be sentenced on Aug. 16 in Roseville.

