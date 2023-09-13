Man convicted of assaulting, raping woman at knifepoint in Sacramento County

Tealow Franklin, 49, was found guilty of taking advantage of a woman in her 60s suffering from medical trauma.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is set to appear in Sacramento County Court this October to be sentenced after being convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting an older woman with medical trauma.

Tealow Franklin, 49, was found guilty of raping, assaulting and threatening the life of a woman in her 60s in April with the knowledge she was suffering from a major medical event affecting her mental and physical mobility, according to Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Franklin entered the victim's home on April 7, struck her over the head with the butt of a knife and brought her to a room where he raped her at knifepoint, according to the Sacramento DA. After the assault, the victim contacted her daughter by text who then called the police.

Franklin was convicted by a jury of rape by force, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and witness intimidation. He is being held in Sacramento County Jail while he awaits his Oct. 6 sentencing.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, the maximum sentence is 20 years and four months.

