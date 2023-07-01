Man convicted of assaulting woman in Sacramento movie theater bathroom gets over 2 years in prison

Marvin Bell faced a maximum of 4 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he followed into a movie theater bathroom

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — A Sacramento man convicted of false imprisonment and sexual battery was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's office says the assault happened at a movie theater in October. Two women were waiting for a movie when Marvin Bell, who they did not know, started talking to them.

He then kissed one of the women without her consent and she left to go to the bathroom. The DA's office says Bell followed her, entered the stall, locked the door and started demanding sex while touching her.

She escaped and asked the theater staff for help but Bell was already at another business where he also grabbed a female employee. He was caught nearby.

The DA's office says DNA evidence proved he sexually assaulted the first woman. He was sentenced Friday, Aug. 18.

WATCH MORE: Suspect in food truck robbery jumped by other robbers in South Sacramento