Man convicted in 2019 Sacramento County follow-home robbery

Prosecutors say Jarone Castle and three other people followed the two victims home from a gun range and robbed them in their driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who followed two people home from a gun range and robbed them in Sacramento County has been convicted of his crimes more than four years later.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Jarone Castle was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm plus aggravating factors.

The conviction is connected to a robbery that happened on Jan. 21, 2019, when Castle and three unknown people followed two victims home from a gun range.

Prosecutors say the victims parked in the driveway and began unloading the guns from their car when Castle and the three other people approached one of the victims, held a gun to their head and demanded their guns.

Castle stole a case with a Remington 870 shotgun, ammo and equipment. The four left after firing two shots into the ground.

Days later, on Jan. 25, Merced police were investigating an unrelated case when they found the shotgun in Vallejo.

Castle was seen leaving and going to Oakland where he led police on a chase. He crashed into another car and tried to run away but was ultimately caught.

The district attorney’s office says Castle faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life. His sentencing is scheduled for July 7.