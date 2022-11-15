Man found dead day after alleged DUI crash

A man, later identified as Mason Visman, was found dead in the bushes near US-50 and Mosquito Rd Saturday.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a body discovered in the bushes near Highway 50 and Mosquito Rd.

Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched to a crash Nov. 11 on Highway 50 at Mosquito Road where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz fled the scene, according to officials.

Officers were able to determine Erica Chambers, 35, was driving under the influence. She was taken into custody and booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

The next day officials received reports of a "possible human body located over the guardrail lying in the bushes" near the scene of Chambers' accident. CHP officers arrived on scene and located a dead man off the side of the road.

The coroners office was called and later identified him as 34-year-old Mason Visman.

At the time of the incident, none of the involved parties or witnesses made any reference or indication there was a possible passenger in the involved vehicles, according to CHP. The investigating officer specifically asked Chambers if she was driving alone, and she indicated she was.

The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the Placerville CHP at 530-748-2450.

