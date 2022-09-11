Man dead, multiple people injured after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — A 67-year-old man has died after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

Park officials said Ronald Vanderlugt, 67, was killed when the boat flipped over.

Officials said his group pulled him out of the water, noted he was unresponsive and began CPR. When park rangers arrived to treat Vanderlugt, all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, they said.

Officials said an additional four patients were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said Vanderlugt was on day five of a multi-day commercial river trip.

