CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning.

The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.

He crashed into Leslie Garcia, 24, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry. Garcia was left with minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. DUI is not suspected to be a factor in this crash and no arrests were made.

CHP urges people to use their seat belts, regardless of the duration of the trip.

The identity of the deceased party will be released by the Yuba County Sheriff Coroner.

