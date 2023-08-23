Man dies after being hit by car in Auburn

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 between Palm and Elm avenues.

AUBURN, Calif. — A 41-year-old man died Monday after being hit by a car in Auburn. According to the Auburn Police Department, it happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man was walking outside of a crosswalk on southbound Highway 49 between Palm and Elm when he was hit by a car. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and was one of the people who called 911 about the crash. Police say the driver didn’t show signs of impairment.

