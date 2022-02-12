x
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update

The sheriff's office confirmed Friday that Tim Fairall, 60, was pronounced dead.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon.

The alleged attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive near Italia Way. The call initially came in as a bicycle hit by a car, but officers arrived to find Fairall had been assaulted.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified his alleged attacker as 42-year-old James Hall, a homeless man known to frequent the area. He is being held on suspicion of attempted homicide, but his charges will likely be upgraded.

Fairall’s neighbors told ABC10 he recently retired, and they were shocked and devastated by the apparently unprovoked attack.

“We’ve lived here for eight years and never had anything like this happen, so when we heard, it did cause some concern for us,” said neighbor Mervel Harris.

"He was a good friend. A good neighbor. A good… just a very all-around good person, nice person,” said another neighbor, Gary Yarber. “He was good to have in the neighborhood.”

