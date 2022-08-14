Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say

Officers immediately responded to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire. Police say he turned the gun on himself when officers approached him.

WASHINGTON — A man died by suicide early Sunday morning after crashing his car into a barricade near the Capitol Building, firing several shots and then turning the gun on himself, Capitol Police said.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. when a man drove his vehicle into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the U.S. Capitol. When he got out of his car, it became "engulfed in flames," and he began firing several shots into the air, according to Capitol Police.

Officers immediately responded to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire. Police say he turned the gun on himself when officers were approaching him, and fatally shot himself.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess,” Capitol Police wrote in a statement. “It does not appear officers fired their weapon.”

Capitol police are investigating the man's background and what lead to the incident.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.