Man dies after driving down embankment in Yuba County

Upon arrival, a Yuba County deputy found a Honda 150 feet down a steep embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A man from Contra Costa County died Tuesday morning after driving down an embankment.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5 a.m. on Willow Glen Road in Yuba County.

A Yuba County deputy arrived at the scene and found a Honda about 150 feet down an embankment.

The deputy made his way down to the Honda and found the driver, an unidentified 39-year-old man from Walnut Creek, dead at the scene after being ejected.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

