CHICO, Calif. — One person died Friday morning after he was hit by a car on E. Lassen Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass.

The victim had received major injuries from the crash that ultimately claimed his life. When police arrived, he was getting medical aid from a bystander until fire personnel arrived with Butte County EMS.

RELATED:

The victim was later transported to Enloe Medical Center, where he passed away.

The investigation into the crash temporarily closed Joshua Tree Road and Monterey Street for about three and a half hours.

Police will release the victim's identity when his family is notified.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident can call Chico police at (530) 897-4910 and reference case #19-7124.

WATCH MORE:Update on CHP officer injured after crashing motorcycle on Highway 99 in South Sacramento | RAW