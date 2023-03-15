Man dies after early morning shooting in Stockton

Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened in the 1900 block of Vicki Lane around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect information yet, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

