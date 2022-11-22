Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway 99 and stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the semi-truck began to accelerate. Then, a black SUV crashed into the back of the semi-truck trailer. The 37-year-old driver of the SUV died. He was from Yuba City and was the only person in the car, according to CHP.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The crash is under investigation and it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash can call Yuba-Sutter CHP at (530) 674-5141.

