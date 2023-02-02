x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing

The man was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15 and ultimately died from his injuries on Feb. 1.

More Videos

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City.

According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.

Officers found the stabbing happened in the 200 block of Long Street.

The victim died from his injuries Wednesday and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the victim's identity yet but are asking anyone with information about a disturbance on Long Street on the morning of Jan. 15 to call investigators at (707) 421-7373.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Suspect in Rancho Cordova homicide in custody after being shot in Elk Grove

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out