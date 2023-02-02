Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing

The man was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15 and ultimately died from his injuries on Feb. 1.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City.

According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.

Officers found the stabbing happened in the 200 block of Long Street.

The victim died from his injuries Wednesday and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the victim's identity yet but are asking anyone with information about a disturbance on Long Street on the morning of Jan. 15 to call investigators at (707) 421-7373.

