30-year-old Justin Peoples dies after Tuesday evening shooting in Tracy

The suspects were found by SWAT team members in a Stockton home Wednesday morning.

TRACY, Calif. — A man has died and two suspects are now in custody after a fight led to a shooting in Tracy Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Tracy Police Department, their communications center received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard, right off of the busy I-205 freeway.

One 911 caller reported a man on the floor of a local business suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers who arrived on scene found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, identified by police as 30-year-old Justin Peoples of Stockton, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, officials with the Tracy Police Department said.

Police said the victim and suspects were involved in a confrontation before the shooting. The suspects were identified by investigators as 42-year-old Christina Lyn Garne of Manteca and 49-year-old Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton.

Wednesday morning, the Tracy Police Department's SWAT team, crisis negotiators and drones were sent to the 1500 block of DeOvan Avenue in Stockton where the suspects were believed to be.

Garne and Jones were arrested at the Stockton home without incident and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Those who may have witnessed the deadly shooting or who have information are asked to call the Tracy Police Department at 209-831-6550.