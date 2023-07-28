Man dies in UTV accident in Calaveras County

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and tumbled down the embankment for roughly 200 feet before stopping near the lake.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead under a vehicle at New Hogan Lake Thursday night.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire District said their crews responded to a utility terrain vehicle accident near Coyote Point and had to hike and boat to get to the incident due to its remote location.

Fire officials found the vehicle on its side with a man's body pinned underneath. Another man, who was was ejected from the vehicle, had minor injuries.

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and tumbled down the embankment for roughly 200 feet before stopping near the lake.

The cause of the deadly accident is still under investigation.

