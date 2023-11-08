Man dies week after Tracy road rage shooting

Police say the two suspects now face upgraded charges of murder

TRACY, Calif. — A 61-year-old Manteca man injured in a road rage shooting has died, according to Tracy police.

An updated news release from the police department says 61-year-old Ryan Wood died Friday morning. As such, the two suspects in the shooting are now facing upgraded charges of murder from attempted murder.

Police say the two suspects, Eduardo Tarvin and Jacob Nevarez, are believed to be responsible for several road rage incidents over the last few months. They’re asking people who might have been a victim to contact Det. Brian Azevedo at 209-831-6534.

Case history

The Tracy Police Department received several 911 calls about shots fired in the 700 block of West Clover Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Upon arrival officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital. Officers found the suspect vehicle on Interstate 205 and 23-year-old Eduardo Tarvin and 21-year-old Jacob Nevarez, both of Lodi, were arrested.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of road rage between the drivers of a Jeep Wrangler and Nissan cargo van. They say it started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton and continued east on Highway 205 into Tracy.