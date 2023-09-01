Man convicted after cutting off another man's nose with machete at Sacramento convenience store

Sacramento County District Attorney's officials said the man got into an argument with the victim in line at a convenience store, and then things turned violent.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man convicted of slicing another man's nose off with a machete faces 11 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and mayhem.

Michael Daniels reportedly got into an argument with a man standing in line ahead of him at a gas station convenience store in March 2022, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. They got into a fight which was broken up by employees before the victim walked out of the store.

That's when Daniels got into his car and followed the man. He jumped out of his car with two machetes and chased the victim down on foot.

Daniels caught up to the man, and cut off his nose and fractured his skull.

Though Daniels fled the scene, the entire attack was caught on surveillance video and he was caught five days later in Placer County. He is set to be formally sentenced Oct. 13.