Man faces 149 years in prison after Oct. 2020 crime spree in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 149 years in prison after an Oct. 2020 crime spree.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, Russell James was convicted in Aug. 2022 of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Those charges stem from a string of crimes that started Oct. 3, 2020, when James went into a convenience store with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from a store clerk.

Then, on Oct. 11, 2020, James went up to a man in a parked vehicle outside a Smart & Final. The man told James he didn’t have any money on him and James hit him in the face.

Four days later, James went up to another car, opened the door and began attacking the woman inside. He pointed the gun at her and hit her in the face with it before running away.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle he was in, he ran into a Walmart and hid the gun on a store shelf.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says the conviction is James’ third strike after prior robbery convictions in 1999 and 2014.