Man faces 4 years in prison after sexually assaulting woman in Sacramento movie theater bathroom

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Marvin Bell followed the woman into the stall, locked the door and began demanding sex while touching her

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man recently convicted of false imprisonment and sexual battery faces four years in prison after he sexually assaulted a woman.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's office says it happened at a movie theater in October. Two women were waiting for a movie when Marvin Bell, who they did not know, started talking to them.

He then kissed one of the women without her consent and she left to go to the bathroom. The DA's office says Bell followed her, entered the stall, locked the door and started demanding sex while touching her.

She escaped and asked the theater staff for help but Bell was already at another business where he also grabbed a female employee. He was caught nearby.

The DA's office says DNA evidence proved he sexually assaulted the first woman. His sentencing is set for Aug. 18.

WATCH MORE: Suspected Davis Stabber Carlos Dominguez competency trial underway