Yuba County man faces arson, attempted murder charges following fire at former Peachtree Mall in Yuba City

Law enforcement says the 32-year-old man destroyed the former Peachtree Mall building in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 2.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department made an arrest following a weekend fire that destroyed the former Peachtree Mall building near Yuba City.

According to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested Thomas Paul Wright, 32, on Monday, Oct. 4, for allegedly starting the fire on Saturday, Oct. 2. Through their investigation, detectives learned Wright was inside the vacant mall with a woman on the morning of the fire.

Detectives said the woman told them she was a victim of domestic violence and Wright threatened to kill her by burning down the building. That's when he allegedly lit the insulation and other material nearby and the building caught fire.

The sheriff's office said Wright is currently at the Yuba County Jail with a bail of $1 million. He has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, vandalism and arson, among other charges.

