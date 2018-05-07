Jose Rueles, 28, of Sacramento was exiting Northgate Boulevard off Interstate 80-Reno when he saw something alarming.

"There was a kid on the side of the road," said Rueles. "The kid was looking at me, [paused] and jumps in front of my truck."

At the time, the 13-year-old runaway had not been reported missing. Still, Rueles sensed something was suspicious and called police. He wanted to help the teen, but not get accused of anything, so he recorded and live-streamed the encounter.

Rueles said the kid had on raggedy clothes and shoes. He also told Rueles he was hungry. Rueles took him to a nearby McDonalds and bought him new clothes, shoes and a backpack for school.

"He was telling me he was homeless," said Rueles.

Rueles said when no police officers showed up after waiting for two hours, he took the teen to a nearby fire station.

"The firefighters were some of the nicest people. They were quick," said Rueles. "And they knew what to do."

Around 10:56 PM, Sacramento Police tweeted out about the missing teen. It wasn't until the teen's face was all over the news did Rueles realize it was the same person.

"I still haven't found out if the kid is OK," said Rueles.

Sacramento Police said the teen was returned to his foster home in Sacramento County. Rueles said he hopes sharing his story can be a reminder: if you see something, say something and be a Good Samaritan when you can.

"We live in a world where we're so carried away, we don't look next to us at the person over," said Rueles. "See if you can lend a hand, whether it's a 40-year-old man or a 13-year-old kid."

