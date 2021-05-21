Man found dead inside Tracy fast-food restaurant

Officers were initially called out to the restaurant, located in the 2800 block of S. Tracy Boulevard, around 3 a.m.

TRACY, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a dead man was found inside a fast-food restaurant in Tracy.

Officers were initially called out to the restaurant, located in the 2800 block of S. Tracy Boulevard, around 3 a.m. Friday, May 21, because of an alarm going off at the business. When officers arrived, they said they saw obvious signs of forced entry.

Once inside, officers said they found the man. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have only identified the person as an adult male.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Tracy Police said the investigation has been handed over to their General Investigations Unit. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Berdosh at jeff.berdosh@tracypd.com

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Cal OSHA delays discussion on lifting mask rules for workers