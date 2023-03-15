Man found dead in shopping cart at Chico grocery store identified

CHICO, Calif. — We now know the identity of a man found dead and wrapped in plastic inside a shopping cart at a Chico grocery store Sunday.
According to Chico police, he was 61-year-old Daniel Niles, of Chico.
Police were called to the FoodMaxx on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway around 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a ‘suspicious circumstance.’
They said a 911 caller reported a person inside a shopping cart near the front of the store. Upon arrival, EMS found the man was dead.
Police say Niles had visible injuries and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call CPD Dispatch at 530-897-4911. The case number is 23-1500.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | California Storm: Break in the weather before a potential major storm next week