Man hit, killed by car in Davis

Police said they located the driver and vehicle, but are waiting on information from the coroner to see if criminal charges are appropriate.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis police are trying to determine whether criminal charges are warranted after a man was hit and killed along Olive Drive early Monday morning.

David Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the road near the 1400 block of Olive Drive.

According to police, the man was hit in the roadway by a car that had also driven off from the scene.

During the investigation, police found the involved vehicle and driver in a Sacramento home.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and police are also waiting on the coroner's office to determine the cause and manner of death. Once that is determined, police will figure out whether criminal charges are appropriate in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident can call at Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

