Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road

CHP officials say alcohol is suspected as a factor in the deadly Sunday morning crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said.

Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near Hutchinson Road when he reportedly drove off the roadway and into a ditch on the side of the highway.

The man got out of his car and began standing in traffic lanes, attempting to wave down cars as they passed by, the CHP said.

At around 5:25 a.m., the man was hit by a silver Honda that was traveling southbound.

The force of the crash reportedly caused the man to land in the northbound lane. Another gray Honda that was traveling northbound then also hit the man, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified yet, died from his injuries. Officers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to authorities, both drivers of the cars involved pulled over and cooperated with the investigation.

Those who witnessed the crash or who may have information are asked to call the CHP at (530) 674-5141.

Watch More from ABC10: Family skeptical of Yuba City police response to missing woman after she was found dead