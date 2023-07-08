Man hit, killed by semi-truck while walking across Auburn Boulevard

CHP says the pedestrian was walking outside of the marked crosswalk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

According to a collision report, it happened just after noon on Auburn Boulevard, south of Myrtle Avenue.

CHP says the pedestrian, identified only as a 60-year-old man, was walking west on Auburn Boulevard outside of the marked crosswalk.

At the same time, a Freightliner being driven by a 51-year-old man from Sacramento was making a right turn onto Auburn Boulevard when they hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

CHP says the man driving the Freightliner was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

