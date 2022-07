The Sacramento Fire Department said the patient's condition isn't known at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who was underwater for more than three minutes was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Sacramento Fire Department described the man as possibly being in his 40s. He was pulled from the American River near Camp Pollock by bystanders who then tried to perform CPR on him.

The man was taken to the hospital by firefighters, but his condition isn't known at this time.

WATCH ALSO: