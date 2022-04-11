x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after after South Sacramento shooting

Information about a suspect was not immediately available.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway.

Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released yet and no arrests have been made. Information about a suspect was not immediately available.

WATCH MORE: Family releases security video of deadly home invasion in Ceres

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out