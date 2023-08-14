Man in custody after woman shot, killed in South Sacramento

Police say it happened Monday morning on 23rd Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened on the 3800 block of 23rd Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A man was detained at the scene and will be booked with charges related to her death, according to police.

Detectives do not believe any other suspects are involved. Neither the identity of the man or woman has been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.

WATCH ALSO: 5 dead after home explodes in Pennsylvania