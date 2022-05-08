Man injured after possible illegal firework explodes inside of car in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been injured after an "illegal firework or similar device" accidentally detonated inside of a car Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department said.
According to police, around 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Roseville Road and Connie Drive for a request for medical aide.
On scene, officers say they found evidence of an explosion inside of a car and an adult man with significant injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The man was taken to a local hospital along with a woman who was a passenger in the car. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police believe the explosion was caused by the accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device.
The Sacramento Police Department's bomb squad is on scene investigating the incident. Police say the investigation is still active and they have closed off Roseville Road in between Connie Drive and Tri Cities Road.
