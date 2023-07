There is no information about a suspect yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Northgate Boulevard Friday.

According to police, it happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Upon arrival officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information about a suspect yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.