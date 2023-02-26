Man injured in Amador County RV fire

The man suffered burns to his face, fire officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINE GROVE, Calif. — A man is left with face injuries after a fire destroyed an RV in the Amador County town of Pine Grove Saturday, officials with the Amador Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters were first called to Tanyard Hill Road around 1:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a residential structure fire.

Crews found an RV fully engulfed in flames and a man with burns to his face. An air ambulance took the man to UC Davis Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze, but not before flames destroyed the RV. An adjacent RV also sustained minor damage, fire officials said.

Investigators are looking into the fire's cause as crews continue mop up work, expected to last at least another hour.

Watch more Amador County news from ABC10: Snowline dropping to Jackson, Amador schools close early