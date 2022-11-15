Man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR-99 in Stanislaus County

California Highway Patrol says the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being ejected from his car on State Route 99 in Stanislaus County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on southbound SR-99 near 9th Street.

CHP says a 38-year-old man was driving his 2019 Chevrolet south on the highway "at a high rate of speed" from the 9th Street on-ramp.

He swerved to the right and hit an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder. He then lost control of his Chevrolet, hit a chain-link fence and overturned onto railroad tracks.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

