Man killed after breaking into his former home in Calaveras County

Deputies said the 28-year-old intruder was arrested the day before the shooting for breaking into the home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 28-year-old man is dead after the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said he broke into his former home and got into a fight with the new owners.

CCSO wrote in a press release that the shooting took place early Sunday morning. But just the day before deputies said the man, identified as Lennin Elizalde from Valley Springs, broke into his parent's former home.

Timeline of events:

Oct. 9

While moving into their new home, the occupants confronted Elizalde who police said broke into the home through the side door.

CCSO said the new owners demanded Elizalde to leave but he refused.

Eventually, the homeowners called 911 and it was at this point before leaving Elizalde allegedly told them he would return.

Deputies were called to the residence on the 7000 block of Gabor Street in Valley Springs for a trespassing and vandalism report.

Before law enforcement arrived, Elizalde left the residence but was arrested in the nearby area for illegal entry into a dwelling, vandalism, and possession of methamphetamine.

While being taken to jail, Elizalde is said to have told a deputy he believed the house was still his property and that he intended to return.

Following this conversation with Elizalde, the deputy recognized "the threat presented by Lennin based upon his unconditional statements." He filed an application for bail increase but the bail enhancement was denied by a judge.

Elizalde was released at 6:20 p.m.

Oct.10

At about 12:25 a.m. the Calaveras County Dispatch Center received several 911 calls.

During the calls, dispatchers learned that a person had forced themselves into the caller's home.

Deputies responded and met two men in the front yard.

The men told deputies that a man kicked open the front door and started "physically assaulting them."

One of the men told law enforcement he shot the intruder " while defending himself" and believed the intruder to be dead.

Deputies then entered the home and found the intruder with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personal arrive on scene and declare the man dead.

Following the initial call and after an in-depth investigation, CCSO learned the following:

The intruder was Elizalde.

He was the son of the former owner of the residence.

CCSO learned that on the morning of the shooting he allegedly kicked in the front door and attacked the victim who was sleeping in the living room.

While fighting with the occupants, he knocked one down while the second shot Elizalde with his gun.

The two occupants were hurt but were released from the hospital.

"During their investigations after the shooting, Detectives noted that Lennin had no legal right to occupy or return to the residence," CCSO said in a press release. "The residence was completely vacant when it was purchased by the new occupants and Lennin did not have any personal items or legal reason to return."

Law enforcement said the new homeowners were not arrested or cited and the investigation is ongoing.

