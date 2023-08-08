Man hit, killed by car in Ceres

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on Whitmore Avenue at Rose Avenue

CERES, Calif. — The Ceres Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Monday night.

According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. on Whitmore Avenue at Rose Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 64-year-old man with major head trauma. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say their preliminary findings show the pedestrian was walking north and crossing Whitmore Avenue when he was hit by a 2007 Chevy Tahoe going westbound. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call Officer Aaron Pinon at 209-538-5700, ext. 1011.

