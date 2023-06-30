Man killed, child hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Linden

CHP says the man who was killed was possibly driving under the influence.

LINDEN, Calif. — A man is dead and an 11-year-old child was injured after a crash in Linden Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened at Duncan Road and Comstock Road around 2:30 p.m.

CHP says they were called about a two-vehicle crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead and his 11-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

CHP says the man who died was possibly under the influence. He has not been identified yet.

No additional information is available.

