Man killed in crash with big rig near Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man died in a crash with a big rig near Modesto early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 132, west of Gate Road around 2:40 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a pickup truck and a big rig had collided. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The driver of the big rig had major injuries and the passenger of the big rig had minor injuries. A three-year-old child also in the vehicle did not have any injuries. All three people in the big rig are from Lodi.

CHP said the pickup truck was driving the wrong way on eastbound Highway 132 when it collided head-on with the big rig.

It is not known if the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt or if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The man has not been identified.

Highway 132 has reopened between Gates Road and River Road after being closed for cleanup.

