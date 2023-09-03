x
Man killed in deadly car accident near Rio Vista

The crash happened around 2 p.m. along Highway 160, just north of Brannan Island Road.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A man died after hitting two vehicles along Highway 160 Thursday afternoon near Rio Vista.

He hasn't been identified at this time, but authorities described him as being between 23 and 26 years old. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Nissan sedan and swerved to the left, eventually sideswiping a box truck. The car kept heading north in the southbound lanes before crashing into a Ford pickup.

The Nissan driver had major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

CHP doesn't suspect alcohol or drugs as a factor in the crash.

