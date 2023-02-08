Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting, police investigating

Officers got to the scene and found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Citrus Heights late Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Citrus Heights Police Department, the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sayonara Drive.

Upon arrival officers found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Police say several people were seen leaving the area right after the shooting and they’re wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information can call the Citrus Heights Police Department Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524.

WATCH ALSO: Standoff underway for suspected carjacker accused of shooting a Stockton police sergeant