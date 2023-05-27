Motorcyclist killed in Modesto single-vehicle accident

CHP says the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Keyes, went off the road and into a wooden fence.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist from Keyes was killed in single-vehicle accident late Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Shiloh Road in Modesto, just south of Paradise Road.

CHP says its preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Keyes, was going north on Shiloh Road at an unknown speed when he drifted off the east side of the road and collided with a wooden fence.

The motorcycle continued going north and overturned, ejecting the rider.

The rider was treated at the scene and taken to Doctors Medical Center where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified yet.

CHP says it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, and the rider was wearing a full-faced DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

