Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident

Police say the man lost control, hit a curb and collided with a tree.
Credit: Tegna

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court.

Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a curb, and collided with a tree.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has not been identified yet.

The crash investigation is being led by Fairfield Police Traffic Division.

