18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck

The crash shut down Interstate 80 westbound for about three hours.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street.

CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville, was driving his Dodge Ram when he went off the road and hit a disabled box truck on the shoulder.

The Ram driver’s passenger, an unidentified 18-year-old, was fatally injured.

The crash shut down the interstate for three hours and alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the accident.

Anyone with information can call the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-639-5600 and ask for Officer Withrow.

