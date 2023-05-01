18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck.
According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street.
CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville, was driving his Dodge Ram when he went off the road and hit a disabled box truck on the shoulder.
The Ram driver’s passenger, an unidentified 18-year-old, was fatally injured.
The crash shut down the interstate for three hours and alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the accident.
Anyone with information can call the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-639-5600 and ask for Officer Withrow.
