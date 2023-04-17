Man killed, 8-year-old injured in suspected DUI crash near Waterford

Two other boys in the vehicle, ages 8 and 6, had only minor injuries.

WATERFORD, California — A man died and three young boys were injured after a DUI crash near Waterford Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the call came in just before 10 p.m. on Ellenwood Road, north of Oakdale-Waterford Highway.

CHP says a black Ford Mustang was going south on Ellenwood Road when the driver, a 26-year-old man, went off a curve in the road and hit a tree.

The driver and one of his passengers, an 8-year-old boy, were ejected from the Mustang. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center.

Two other passengers, ages 8 and 6, were taken by ambulance to UC Davis as a precaution.

CHP says it believes the man and 8-year-old that were ejected were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor.

