Man killed, 8-year-old injured in suspected DUI crash near Waterford

WATERFORD, California — A man died and three young boys were injured after a DUI crash near Waterford Friday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the call came in just before 10 p.m. on Ellenwood Road, north of Oakdale-Waterford Highway.
CHP says a black Ford Mustang was going south on Ellenwood Road when the driver, a 26-year-old man, went off a curve in the road and hit a tree.
The driver and one of his passengers, an 8-year-old boy, were ejected from the Mustang. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center.
Two other passengers, ages 8 and 6, were taken by ambulance to UC Davis as a precaution.
CHP says it believes the man and 8-year-old that were ejected were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28