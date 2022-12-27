Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified

CHP says both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County.

They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.

The driver of the other vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, was transferred from Rideout Hospital to UC Davis Medical Center due to her injuries.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on S George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road.

CHP says the 18-year-old was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang when she approached a 1999 Ford Explorer being driven by Means in the opposite direction.

Means crossed over the center line, directly into the path of the Ford Mustang, and the two vehicles collided. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

