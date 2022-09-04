Man killed in Sunday morning crash near Keyes

Authorities do not know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

KEYES, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash in Stanislaus County left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to a CHP collision report, it happened around 1 a.m. on Keyes Road, just east of Pioneer Road.

Their preliminary investigation shows the man was driving his 2008 Mazda east on Keyes Road at an ‘unknown but high rate of speed.’ At some point, he veered from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado was unable to avoid the head-on collision, and the driver of the Mazda was ejected from his car. He died at the scene.

CHP says it’s undetermined if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

